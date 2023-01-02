Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT at $123.50

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

