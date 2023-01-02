Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $172.25

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.18 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $143.59 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average is $173.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

