Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $129.62

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.74. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

