Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $70.86

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.56. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $246,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

