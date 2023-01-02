BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTGOF. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

BT Group Stock Performance

BTGOF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

