Business Platform Tomato Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.81 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $24.81 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

