C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXAC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

CXAC remained flat at $10.22 on Monday. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,514. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. C5 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.