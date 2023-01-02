Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 285,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $6.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $711.86. 5,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $725.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,009.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,784.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 13,532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $5,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $2,000,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

