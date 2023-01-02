California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 12.9% in December

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of California BanCorp stock remained flat at $23.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. 515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,250. California BanCorp has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $198.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

