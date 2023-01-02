Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $10,732,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNI traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,459. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

