Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 220,494 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $92,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 710,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 174,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,797. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

