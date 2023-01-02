Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cango Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.31. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,558. Cango has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Cango Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet cut Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cango by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

