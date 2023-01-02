Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Sells C$11,087.01 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$11,087.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,607.62.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.9 %

WEED stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.14. 903,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,657. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.13. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$12.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

