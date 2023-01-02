Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.65. 490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,529. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $269.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

