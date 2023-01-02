CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at 0.83 during midday trading on Monday. CapitaLand China Trust has a fifty-two week low of 0.83 and a fifty-two week high of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut CapitaLand China Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CapitaLand China Trust

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

