Cardano Price Reaches $0.25 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.78 billion and approximately $155.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.88 or 0.07284622 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032294 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00066843 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059421 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024754 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,853,565 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
