Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $59,009.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cars.com Stock Performance
NYSE CARS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $917.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,378.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.18.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
