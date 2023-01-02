Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $59,009.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cars.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 139,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $917.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,378.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.