CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 542.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CBRE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,258. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

