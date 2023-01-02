CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CEA Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ CEAD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,889. CEA Industries has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEAD. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CEA Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

