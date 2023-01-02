Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ceapro Price Performance

CRPOF remained flat at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

