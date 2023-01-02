CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $60.52 million and $6.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00229070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07491561 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,759,783.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.