Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $285,287.65

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.14 million and $285,287.65 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,161,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

