Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 55,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,417. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $747.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 313,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 362,207 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.