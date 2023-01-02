Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.52. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

