Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

