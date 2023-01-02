Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.20. 50,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,854. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.