Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,788 shares during the period. Chindata Group makes up 3.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 371,380 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 304,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 282,411 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 322,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Price Performance

CD opened at $7.97 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

