Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

CTAS opened at $451.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

