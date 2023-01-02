Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.6 %

CRUS stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $74.48. 15,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $268,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

