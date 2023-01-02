ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,349,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,725.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,349,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,725.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 484,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,819 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of EMO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,420. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

