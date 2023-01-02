CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 867,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,650,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

