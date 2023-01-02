Coin98 Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.24 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $35.28 million and $9.24 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.01489468 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008804 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017764 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034601 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.48 or 0.01735665 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

