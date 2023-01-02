Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $234.34 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $234.34 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $32.25 or 0.00192678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00113335 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 31.34097999 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $17,670,595.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

