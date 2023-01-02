CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of CompX International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. CompX International has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. CompX International’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

