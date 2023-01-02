ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.00. 180,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,804. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

