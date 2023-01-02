Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $11,289,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBH traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.85. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $191.58.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

