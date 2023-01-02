Continuum Finance (CTN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,744.97

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 80.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $1,744.97 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

