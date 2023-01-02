Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT stock remained flat at $4.90 on Monday. 8,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.36%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

