Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Hits $18.26 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $113.95 million and $18.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.