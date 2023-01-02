Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -221.83.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,423,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,192,242.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,523 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

