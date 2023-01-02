CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 11,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,843. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.