Critical Analysis: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) vs. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $177.93 million 1.80 -$226.87 million N/A N/A Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -123.25% -84.69% -56.38% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Jumia Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, airtime recharge, and utility bills payment services. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.