Critical Review: Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Mills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74% General Mills 15.02% 24.09% 8.13%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Forafric Global and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forafric Global and General Mills, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A General Mills 2 7 4 0 2.15

General Mills has a consensus target price of $82.15, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given General Mills’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forafric Global and General Mills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A General Mills $18.99 billion 2.60 $2.71 billion $4.79 17.51

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Summary

General Mills beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

(Get Rating)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries; and manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Blue Basics, Blue Freedom, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Helpers, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Liberté, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Oui, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totino's, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, Yoki, and Yoplait trademarks. It sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. The company operates 466 leased and 392 franchise ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.