Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.98 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $8.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00066968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

