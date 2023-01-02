Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

CRT traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

