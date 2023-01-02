Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
CRT traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
