CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in December

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

