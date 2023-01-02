CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,094.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from €75.00 ($79.79) to €77.00 ($81.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €52.00 ($55.32) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.