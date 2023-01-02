Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

CW opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

