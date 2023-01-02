Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,729. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

