Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 440,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $10.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Data Knights Acquisition has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.56.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

